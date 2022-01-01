Go
The 75th Street Inn

Casual dining for the whole family

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

26229 75th St • $$

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)

Popular Items

Southwest Steak Wrap$14.49
Certified Angus Beef tenderloin, pepper jack cheese, black bean and corn salsa, avocado, tortilla chips and cilantro lime
75th Dog bones$1.50
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Nashville Style spicy fried chicken breast topped with pickles, coleslaw and mayo
Reuben$13.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut and Wisconsin swiss on marble rye
Wisconsin Cheese Curds$8.49
Served with ranch dressing
Fried Alaskan Pollock$13.99
Three pieces of fried Alaskan pollock served with coleslaw, tartar and choice of side
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$8.75
75th Street Inn$12.99
Traditional burger with choice of cheese on our Kaiser roll
Chicken Fingers$10.99
Lightly breaded with choice of dipping sauce
Bavarian Pretzels$10.59
Served with Spotted Cow beer cheese and honey mustard dips
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

26229 75th St

Salem WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

