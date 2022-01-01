Go
The Abbaye

Come in and enjoy!

637 N. 3rd street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Quesadilla$10.00
cheddar, peppers, onions, served with guacamole and sour cream
Chicken Wings$13.00
Chicken wings (8-10) deep fried covered in Abbaye wing sauce served with carrots and celery your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Fries$4.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
fried chicken breast, pickles, lettuce, ranch dressing
Seitan Cheesesteak$15.00
seitan, tomato, onion, swiss, garlic aioli
Vegan Wings$12.00
choice of veganaise, blue cheese or ranch dressing
Chicken Tenders$12.00
includes your choice of roasted garlic aioli, BBQ sauce or honey mustard
Mozzarella sticks$10.00
-Low Moisture Mozzarella cut into sticks dipped in egg then brioche breadcrumb and Deep Fried
-Served 4 sticks per order with red sauce (tomato)
Cauliflower$10.00
local cheddar cauliflower tempura, lime chili sauce, sesame seeds
Burger$13.00
8oz beef burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche served with fries and garlic aioli
See full menu

Location

Phila PA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

