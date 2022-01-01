The Abbey
Where Beer is Delicious!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
306 Main Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
306 Main Street
Seal Beach CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Javatinis Espresso - SB
Order and pickup for extra fast service. Or Come in and enjoy!
Avila’s El Ranchito - Seal Beach
Family Owned and Family Loved since 1966
Walt's Wharf
Serving fresh, oak-grilled seafood for 50 years.
If it's fresher, it's still swimming!
320 Main
320 Main is a friendly, spirited and quality driven restaurant that specializes in classic American dishes & freshly crafted cocktails with simple but inspired twists
Where Main Street Americans Eat