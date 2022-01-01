Go
The Abbey

Where Beer is Delicious!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

306 Main Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (359 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Pesto Artichoke Pizza$16.00
Pesto sauce, mozzarella, jack, herb-marinated artichokes, sun dried tomatoes, and feta crumbles. Finished with balsamic glaze.
Burger Bowl$16.50
Your choice of 1/3 beef or turkey patty, served on a bed of grilled seasonal veggies.
Winter Apple Salad$11.50
Thai Tenderloin Noodles$18.50
Tenderloin steak sautéed with bell peppers, snow peas, zucchini, and udon noodles. Tossed in sweet soy-chili sauce and topped with wontons, cilantro and peanuts
Pepperoni Pizza$17.75
Sliced pepperoni over our five cheese pizza.
Chicken Caprese Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomato, herb mayo, and pesto on focaccia bread.
Abbey Tenders$12.75
Four all-white-meat chicken tenders served with French fries and ranch dressing.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.50
Buttermilk Fried chicken breast topped with coleslaw, house-made pickles, and siriacha aioli.
The Abbey Burger$16.50
1/3lb. all beef patty topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and herb mayo.
Baja Turkey Burger$17.50
House-made turkey patty topped with pepper jack, crumbled applewood smoked bacon, avocado, mixed greens, tomato, onion, herb mayo, and serrano butter.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

306 Main Street

Seal Beach CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

