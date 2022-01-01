Go
Toast

The Acadian Coast

Acadian Coast offers thoughtfully prepared Gulf-Coast seafood, blending authentic flavors of American Creole country and Canada’s Acadia with the rich cooking traditions of the American South. We celebrate these cuisines!

2929 Navigation #200

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seafood Gumbo$7.00
Red Beans and Rice$5.00
Chocolate Beignets$10.00
powedered sugar, drizzled with chicory chocolate sauce
See full menu

Location

2929 Navigation #200

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation

No reviews yet

If you're looking for a Houston Mexican restaurant, Ninfa's is not only a local icon, having serviced politicians, celebrities & even visiting royalty, their Mexican food is unbeatable. Chef Alex Padilla uses only top quality ingredients, like Mama Ninfa herself did, & fresh Gulf of Mexico seafood like red snapper, jumbo shrimp & more.
Voted Best Margaritas, you can enjoy Ninfaritas on our spacious patios, dine on the best Mexican dishes & fajitas around and truly enjoy a great restaurant experience.

El Patio Food Truck - Online Ordering

No reviews yet

Order Online and pick up at the Food truck

The Drive-In off

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southside Flying Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston