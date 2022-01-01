Airstream
Open today 6:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
800 Moffett Boulevard
Mountain View, CA 94043
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
800 Moffett Boulevard, Mountain View CA 94043
Nearby restaurants
Wagon Wheel BBQ
Come in and enjoy!
Roger
Come in and enjoy!
Ameswell Hotel - Banquet
Come in and enjoy!
Papas and Eggs - Mountain View
Fresh, local ingredients. Recipes carefully crafted for optimal flavor. That's what a meal at Papas & Eggs is all about. Well, that and having a great time. When you mix our good vibes with our great morning cocktails, you're in for a refreshing and delicious treat. We've got all your favorite sweet dishes in our lineup -- waffles, pancakes, French toast. Or, for our savory food fanatics, we have burgers, sandwiches, and Benedicts. It's time you did brunch Papas & Eggs way.
History.
We are opening our doors! We serve breakfast, lunch, and brunch dishes -- all day long. Your taste buds will be able to celebrate our more than 30 years of family cooking expertise with our signature breakfast dishes and lunch items.