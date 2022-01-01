Go
Toast

The Aladdin Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

651 Union Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

651 Union Blvd

Allentown PA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Vegan Butcher - Allentown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Copperhead Grille - Airport Road

No reviews yet

Locally owned sports grille, with 32 ice cold draft beers on tap and a fresh seasonal menu!

Chicago Restaurant & Nightlife

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

STAHLEYS CELLARETTE

No reviews yet

Serving the Lehigh Valley since 1968
Welcome to Stahley's!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston