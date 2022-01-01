Go
The All American Steakhouse

Come in and enjoy!

3720 Churchville Road

Popular Items

A-1 Sauce Packets
*6oz Filet$22.50
Only the center cut of the most tender steak of all.
*12oz Sirloin$23.00
Our sirloin is specially selected from some of the finest tasting beef in the world
*Chicken Wings - Entree$16.00
10 Delicious wings served over fries with celery sticks. Choose from buffalo, Chesapeake with old bay rub, BBQ, teriyaki or sweet and spicy (our award -winning teriyaki chili lime sauce).
*10oz Filet$29.50
Only the center cut of the most tender steak of all.
*Bacon Chz Burger$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*Crab Dip - Entree$14.00
A steakhouse classic from our secret recipe. Served with a warm baguette.
*House Salad - Entree$6.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed cheese, croutons and bacon, with your choice of dressing
*Add Bread$0.50
*14oz Ribeye$29.50
Well-Marbled for ultimate juiciness
Location

Aberdeen MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

