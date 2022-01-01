Go
Toast

The All American Steakhouse

Come on in and enjoy!

8450 Baltimore National Pike

Popular Items

*BBQ Potato Skins - Entree$13.00
BBQ chicken smothered with melted cheese, topped with bacon, and served with sides of sour cream and BBQ sauce
*12oz Sirloin$23.00
Our sirloin is specially selected from some of the finest tasting beef in the world
*Chicken Wings - Entree$16.00
10 Delicious wings served over fries with celery sticks. Choose from buffalo, Chesapeake with old bay rub, BBQ, teriyaki or sweet and spicy (our award -winning teriyaki chili lime sauce).
*Cheeseburger$12.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with Cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*Crab Dip - Entree$14.00
A steakhouse classic from our secret recipe. Served with a warm baguette.
*Add Bread$0.50
*Chicken Tenders Dinner$19.00
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
*Chicken Quesadilla - Entree$13.00
Mesquite-grilled chicken with Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, jalapenos, and diced tomatoes basted with Sriracha butter. Served with sides of sour cream and salas.
*Chicken Tenders - Entree$14.00
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
A-1 Sauce Packets
Location

Ellicott City MD

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Bamboo Stix

Your Best Sushi & Poke Bowl

Red Hot & Blue

Come in and enjoy!

The Bus Stop

Happiness Served! Located at the beautiful Spring Meadows Farms, The Bus Stop is known for its amazing customer service, fun atmosphere, and out-of-this-world desserts! We love what we do and our family cannot wait to serve you so come see us and embrace the sweetness!

Maiwand Kabob - Harper's Choice

Come in and enjoy!

