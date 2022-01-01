Go
Toast

The All American Steakhouse

Come on in and enjoy!

1502 Annapolis Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

*14oz Delmonico$29.50
Our succulent 14oz ribeye steak, marinated in olive oil and Cajun Spices. Creamy horseradish sauce available upon request.
*Crab Dip - Entree$14.00
A steakhouse classic from our secret recipe. Served with a warm baguette.
*Bacon Chz Burger$13.00
1/2 pound certified angus beef topped with bacon and cheddar cheese served with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, and French fries
*Chicken Wings - Entree$16.00
10 Delicious wings served over fries with celery sticks. Choose from buffalo, Chesapeake with old bay rub, BBQ, teriyaki or sweet and spicy (our award -winning teriyaki chili lime sauce).
*12oz Sirloin$23.00
Our sirloin is specially selected from some of the finest tasting beef in the world
*House Salad - Entree$6.00
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed cheese, croutons and bacon, with your choice of dressing
*Chicken Tenders - Entree$14.00
Fresh chicken tenders hand-battered and golden-fried, served over fries with a side of dipping sauce. Toss in wing sauce ADD 1.50
* Blackened Pasta$18.00
Blackened chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, and corkscrew pasta tossed in a Cajun sauce, with a garnish of tomatoes, Parmesan cheese and scallions. Served with garlic bread
*6oz Sirloin$16.50
Our sirloin is specially selected from some of the finest tasting beef in the world
Location

1502 Annapolis Road

Odenton MD

Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
