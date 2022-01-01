Go
1450 ALA MOANA BLVD STE 2805

Popular Items

Strawberry Mochi Smoothie$6.99
Strawberry Lulu
Premium peach oolong tea sweetened with cane sugar lightly blended with the addition of fresh strawberries then topped with our in-house cheese foam.
Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made sweet sea salt cream.
Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our in-house sweet cream , taro chunks, and ube cream sauce.
Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our house-made matcha blend.
Royal No. 9 Milk Tea$5.65
Blueberry black milk tea sweetened with cane sugar.
Lilikoi Green Tea$6.99
Jasmine green tea combined with lilikoi puree paired with boba and coconut jelly.
Ube Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our signature brown sugar boba paired with your choice of milk and our in-house sweet cream, ube cream sauce, and creme brûlée.
Mango Coconut Lulu$7.99
Crème Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our #1 Drink! Our Signature Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk featuring our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee.
Location

HONOLULU HI

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
