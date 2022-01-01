Go
Toast

The Alley

Come in and enjoy!

1430 Central Parkway

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1430 Central Parkway

Cincinnati OH

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Quan Hapa

No reviews yet

Asian Gastropub located in the heart of OTR.

Taft's Ale House

No reviews yet

Now accepting online orders! ID required on site for all purchases of beer and wine.

Decibel Korean Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Cockadoodle doo, motha' Cluckers! At Decibel, we are LOUD and proud of our Korean Fried Chicken. We started as the "Yet-to-be-Named Korean Fried Chicken Pop-Up" slingin' that crispy crispy in Kroger's OTR foodhall. Today, we are two locations strong and lookin' to spread our wings. So turn out and turn up! We're ready to feed you some extra-crunchy, mighty-crispified, and always-delicious Korean Fried Chicken.

Eli's BBQ

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston