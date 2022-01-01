The Alley - Rowland Heights (Toast Now: Online Ordering)
Come in and enjoy!
1380 S Fullerton Rd Unit 101
Popular Items
Location
1380 S Fullerton Rd Unit 101
Rowland Heights CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Ten Ren's Tea Time- City of Industry
Come in and enjoy!
Sunright Tea Studio
Shake 17 Times!
壹锅鸡-Rowland Height
洛杉矶首家火锅鸡正式全面上线啦！
Wagyu House by The X Pot - Los Angeles
Come in and enjoy!