Go
Toast

The Alley - San Gabriel

Come in and enjoy!

301 W Valley Blvd Unit 102

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jasmine Green Milk Tea$4.65
Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba and Creme Brulee
Peach Oolong Purple Rice Yogurt$6.25
Served with Purple rice and Green Tea Jelly
Brown Sugar Deerioca Fresh Milk$5.65
Served with Brown Sugar Flavored Boba
The Alley Assam Milk Tea$4.65
Ube Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brulee Milk$5.95
Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca$5.95
Royal No.9 Milk Tea$4.95
Original Purple Rice Yogurt$6.25
Served with Green Tea jelly and Purple Rice
Matcha Peach Oolong Latte$6.15
See full menu

Location

301 W Valley Blvd Unit 102

San Gabriel CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Boba Ave 8090全统店

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Motto Tea Cafe

No reviews yet

What's your Motto?

Yifang

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tay Ho - San Gabriel

No reviews yet

Established in 1986 by a team passionate for authenticity and efficiency, Tay Ho is taking tradition to-go.
Named after the Tay Ho District located in Vietnam's capital Hanoi, our restaurants honor the tradition of authentic and delicious Vietnamese street food.
We love Vietnamese cuisine for its rich history and versatility. The focus is on the preparation: handcrafted elements, slow cooked broths, steamed vegetables. Ordering from Tay Ho means receiving a healthy and nutritious meal every time.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston