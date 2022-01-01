The Alley Texas

Go
Popular Items

Mango Lulu
Fresh mango, crystal boba, sweet cream, and coconut milk
Strawberry Lulu
Fresh strawberry, peach oolong tea, cane sugar, cheese foam.
Lychee Green Tea
Jasmine Green Tea with lychee puree. Comes with crystal boba and fresh lychee.
(Large Only) Passion Fruit Green Tea$5.95
Jasmine green tea with passionfruit puree. Comes with boba and coconut jelly.
Ube Creme Brûlée Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our Ube Creme Brulee Brown Sugar Deerioca with the addition of our carefully crafted in-house creme brulee and ube cream.
Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Matcha lovers rejoice! Our Matcha Brown Sugar Deerioca incorporates our own premium matcha with our signature Brown Sugar Deerioca boba. Made fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink DOES contain tea but can not be made without boba.
Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Our Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk combines our signature Deerioca boba with fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat). This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba.
Royal No. 9 Milk Tea
Blueberry black milk tea. Dairy free
Brown Sugar Deerioca Creme Brûlée Milk
Our most popular drink! The Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk Creme Brûlée combines our signature Deerioca boba, fresh organic milk or an alternative (soy or oat), and a smooth custard topping. This drink does not contain tea and cannot be made without boba
Ube Taro Brown Sugar Deerioca Milk
Location

23220 Grand Circle Blvd Suite130

Katy TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
