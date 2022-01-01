Go
  • The Command Post at the American Legion

The Command Post Bar & Grill at the American Legion. Open to the Public. Video Gaming, Pool & Dart Leagues, Draft and Craft Beer Selections. Check out our daily specials. Children welcome with an adult. 18+

104 N Main St

Popular Items

Crew Chief Buffalo Chicken$7.25
Grilled chicken covered in house buffalo sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted bun with a side.
Lieutenant Burger$6.95
One ¼ pound seasoned patty served with a side. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayo.
Location

104 N Main St

Troy IL

Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
