Go
Toast

The Anderson

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

709 NE 79th St • $$

Avg 4 (244 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

709 NE 79th St

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Genuine Commissary

No reviews yet

NOT FOR PUBLIC SALES - ONLY FOR TGHG RESTAURANTS INTERNAL USE.
Thanks for ordering with the commmissary!
Please make sure to place all orders by 1PM to ensure delivery of product the next day.

Wabi Sabi Miami

No reviews yet

Authentic Japanese cuisine
for everyone

Boteco Brazilian Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Battubelin

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston