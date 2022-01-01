The Andes Hotel

Go
Popular Items

Double Patty Burger$14.00
Classic diner style burger with two 4oz patties served with lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese, pickles on a Marty's Bun and French fries.
Chimichanga$12.00
Deep fried burrito Build your own with fillings of your choice. Served with queso
Wing Night- 12 PC.$12.00
Soup de Jour$8.00
1lb Burrito$12.00
1 Ib. Build your own burrito with fillings of your choice. Served with queso
Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken sandwich with lettuce, pickle, Andes signature sauce served on a brioche bun with waffle fries.
Sides
Dessert
Quesadilla$8.00
Quesadilla comes with your choice of filling. Served with a sour cream and Pico de gallo on the side.
Mama's Original Tacos$10.00
Mama's Original Tacos served with your choice of three hard tacos or soft. Beef option and vegetarian option. No substitutions. Lettuce, cheese, tomato, pico and sour cream
Location

110 Main Street,

Andes NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
