The Angry Anvil
American Pub Fusion in the heart of Birdsboro.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
200 West 1st St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
200 West 1st St
Birdsboro PA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kathryn's Grille
Come in and enjoy!
Stonersville Hotel
Serving Berks County for nearly 300 years
Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen
Come in and enjoy!
The Inn at St Peter's Village
Come on in and enjoy!