Go
Toast

The Angry Anvil

American Pub Fusion in the heart of Birdsboro.

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

200 West 1st St • $$

Avg 4.8 (475 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Gouda Burger$14.00
Sauteed crimini mushrooms, Gouda cheese, and roasted garlic aioli on a butter toasted brioche bun. Served with house chips. Add fries for $1.
Crispy Chicken Salad$13.00
Crispy fried chicken, cherry tomatoes, carrots, red onion, and queso fresco on a bed of mixed greens. Add bacon $1
Buffalo Wings$15.00
Ten crispy fried jumbo wings tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with baby carrots and the best bleu cheese in the county.
Birdsburger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, and American cheese on a butter toasted brioche bun. Served with house chips. Add fries for $1.
Bacon Cheddar Burger$14.00
Roasted garlic aioli, apple wood smoked bacon, and cheddar cheese, on a butter toasted brioche bun. Served with house chips. Add fries for $1.
The Carolina Clucker$14.00
Crispy fried chicken breast topped with Carolina style bbq sauce, crunchy slaw, and sliced pickles on a butter toasted brioche bun.
Fried Cheese Curds$10.00
Wisconsin cheddar lightly battered and fried. Served with maple mustard.
Chicken Tenders & Fries$12.00
For those with discerning tastes. Four tenders and fries. Served with your choice of sauce.
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
Fried Haddock DLT$14.00
Lightly breaded haddock fillet topped lettuce, tomato, and dill aioli on a butter toasted kasier roll. Served with house chips.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Delivery
Takeout

Location

200 West 1st St

Birdsboro PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kathryn's Grille

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stonersville Hotel

No reviews yet

Serving Berks County for nearly 300 years

Alebrije Restaurant - Perkiomen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Inn at St Peter's Village

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston