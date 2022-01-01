Go
Winter Street Provisions

We are the little shop around the corner. Offering fresh brewed coffees, lattes, espresso and other beverages. We have a full line of made from scratch baked goods. As well as a grab and go sections of homemade soups, salads and sandwiches.

Vanilla Glaze
1/2 Dozen - Online$16.50
Raspberry Jelly
Fruity Pebble
Egg Sandwich$5.00
Served on our house made brioche buns. We offer a plain or an everything spiced. Topped with a farm fresh egg, choice of meat and cheese. Garden options available to take it up a notch!
Peanut Butter Cookie Monster
Cinnamon Rolls$4.00
Iced Coffee
Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!
Iced Flavored Latte
Toasted Coconut
38 Washington St

Newburyport MA

