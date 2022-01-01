Go
The Angry Elephant

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

756 N Tyler Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1323 reviews)

Popular Items

Brisket Nachos ENTREE$14.50
Homemade Chips, Refried Beans, White Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Brisket, Cilantro Cream Sauce, Homemade Pico De Gallo
Brisket Nachos AS APP$14.00
Homemade Chips, Refried Beans, White Queso, Cheddar Cheese, Brisket, Cilantro Cream Sauce, Homemade Pico De Gallo
Pick 2 Meat$14.00
Comes With Your Choice Of 2 Sides + Your Choice of Sauce
Pick 3 Meat$16.50
Comes With Your Choice Of 2 Sides + Your Choice of Sauce
Brisket Sandwich$14.00
Smoked Brisket, Melted Provolone, Caramelized Onions, House BBQ Vinaigrette Sauce
Elephant Sandwich$13.50
Smoked Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Fried Egg, BBQ Sauce
Beefy Queso$14.25
Pick 1 Meat$12.50
Comes With Your Choice Of 2 Sides + Your Choice of Sauce
Stampede Stack Sandwich$15.50
Angus Patty, Smoked Pork, Brisket, Bacon, Hot Link. 2 Slices Cheddar
Side Mac N Cheese$3.25
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

756 N Tyler Rd

Wichita KS

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
