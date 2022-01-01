Go
The Angus Inn

The Angus Inn is a family-owned restaurant & bar that has been serving up a quality piece of meat since 1957. The Angus Inn offers an atmosphere where casual sophistication and beer signs decor effortlessly mingle. Live music on weekends, amazing wings on Wednesdays, laid-back patrons and a variety of beer served in cold mugs brings together a diverse crowd of all sorts to this local gem.

5253 Route 220 HWY

Location

Hughesville PA

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
