The Annex
Come in and enjoy!
51 Rodick Street
Location
51 Rodick Street
Bar Harbor ME
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Jeannie's Great Maine Breakfast
Come in and enjoy!
Reel Pizza Cinerama
New for Covi-19 Era.
Online Takeout Ordering.
Wed - Sun 4pm - 8:30pm.
Pizza, Salad, Nachos, Baked Goods, Popcorn, Drinks, Big Tickets, Swipe Gift Cards, One Shots.
No slices or soup this weekend.
Mount Dessert Bakery
Baking the world a better place!!
Mama DiMatteo's
Come on in and enjoy!
Celebrating our 36th season