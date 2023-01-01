Go
  • Home
  • /
  • The Anza Club - 3 West 8th Avenue
A map showing the location of The Anza Club - 3 West 8th AvenueView gallery

The Anza Club - 3 West 8th Avenue

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

3 West 8th Avenue

Vancouver, CN V5Y 1M8

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver CN V5Y 1M8

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Creekside BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
910 Northeast Tenney Road Vancouver, WA 98685
View restaurantnext
Gateway 1890 Taphouse & Grill - Blaine, WA
orange starNo Reviews
429 Peace Portal Dr Blaine, WA 98230
View restaurantnext
Drayton Harbor Oyster Company
orange starNo Reviews
685 Peace Portal Dr Blaine, WA 98230
View restaurantnext
Smitty's Oyster House on Main - 3124 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
3124 Main St Vancouver, CN V5T 3G7
View restaurantnext
Black Walnut - 3456 Cambie St
orange starNo Reviews
3456 Cambie St Vancouver, CN V5Z 2W8
View restaurantnext
Miso Taco - 219 Union St
orange starNo Reviews
219 Union St Vancouver, CN V6A 2B2
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Anza Club - 3 West 8th Avenue

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston