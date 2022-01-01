The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant
Tues - Sat 12:00pm - 7:30pm
*Hours are subject to change*
-Outdoor seating available, weather permitting.
SEAFOOD
27 Aquinnah Cir • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
27 Aquinnah Cir
Aquinnah MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
