The Aquinnah Shop Restaurant

Tues - Sat 12:00pm - 7:30pm
*Hours are subject to change*
-Outdoor seating available, weather permitting.

SEAFOOD

27 Aquinnah Cir • $$

Avg 4.6 (910 reviews)

Popular Items

Clam Chowder Cup$7.00
Housemade New England clam chowder. Chopped clams, celery, onions, and potatoes
Allergens: Contains shellfish, gluten and dairy.
Lobster Roll & Fries$35.00
4oz. of lobster mixed with mayo and lemon juice, lettuce, in a brioche roll, served with fries
Allergens: Shellfish, Seafood, egg (mayo), gluten, dairy.
Swordfish Tacos$20.00
Seared swordfish with jerk sauce, onion, bell peppers, sour cream, guacamole, jalapenos, on a corn tortilla, served with spicy fries.
Allergens: Gluten, Fish, Dairy, Soy
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, honey mustard, pickles, cole slaw on a brioche bun
Allergens: Gluten, dairy
Fish Burger$15.00
Fried fillet of fresh fish of the day on a potato bun with lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, and lemon on the side
Allergens: Fish, Gluten, egg (tartar sauce)
12oz. Soda Cans$2.00
Cheeseburger$9.00
4 oz. beef patty, lettuce, tomato, your choice of cheese, on a potato bun.
Allergens: Dairy, Gluten
Caesar Salad$14.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, white anchovies, caesar dressing
Allergens: Gluten (croutons), Seafood (Anchovies and anchovy paste), Egg, Dairy
Chicken Fingers and Fries$12.00
3 pcs. of fried chicken tenders served with fries
Fish & Chips$26.00
Fried fish of the day, served with fries, cole slaw, lemon, and tartar sauce.
Allergens: Gluten, Fish, Egg (tartar sauce & cole slaw)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

27 Aquinnah Cir

Aquinnah MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Orange Peel Bakery Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chilmark General Store

No reviews yet

Good Simple Food.

Chilmark Tavern

No reviews yet

Upscale casual currently serving take-out but moving back to in-person dining soon.

State Road

No reviews yet

Vineyard Country Cuisine | Inspired By The Farm

