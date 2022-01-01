Go
The Aragon Cafe

Upscale BBQ dining! Order takeout, delivery or stop in to dine! You will not be disappointed!

BBQ • SANDWICHES

47 N 9th Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (250 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Salad$2.99
Aragon Sunrise Breakfast$12.99
Bayou Tacos (3)$11.99
Meatloaf$3.49
Breakfast Tacos$11.99
Brisket$3.99
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

47 N 9th Ave

PENSACOLA FL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
