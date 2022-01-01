Ark Royal
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
410 Glenwood Ave Suite 350
Raleigh, NC 27603
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
410 Glenwood Ave Suite 350, Raleigh NC 27603
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
419 Glenwood
Come in and enjoy!
MoJoe's Burger Joint
Our mission 19 years ago was to serve quality fare in a friendly, casual atmosphere. And we have been doing it better than everyone else ever since.
The Raleigh Beer Garden
Welcome to the World's Best Beer Garden, voted by USA Today in 2021! Multiple Guinness World Record holder, 400 Draft Beers on tap, full kitchen, and Spirits bar, with 8 bars to serve you from!
PLUS Dueling Piano Bar
Come in and enjoy!