Go
Mulberry's image

Mulberry's

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

26 S. Arlington Street

Baltimore, MD 21223

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

26 S. Arlington Street, Baltimore MD 21223

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Zella's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

The Back Yard

No reviews yet

Welcome to our new restaurant and bar in Hollins Market across from the Railroad Museum in Baltimore Maryland. We’ve been working hard to give you a new, classy experience in this historic part of town!

Old Major

No reviews yet

Old Major is an eclectic and casual bar/restaurant, serving delicious, tropical food and drinks, located in Southwest Baltimore’s Railroad Arts District in Historic Pigtown/Washington Village.
Our menu includes local Maryland-produced craft beer, liquor, wines and specialty cocktails.

Groundwork Kitchen

No reviews yet

Meals with Meaning - A Social Enterprise with Amazing Food

Mulberry's

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston