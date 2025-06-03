  • Home
  • /
  • Raleigh
  • /
  • The Architect Bar & The Green Light 108 1/2 East Hargett St.
Restaurant banner image

The Architect Bar & The Green Light 108 1/2 East Hargett St.

108 1/2 East Hargett St.

Raleigh, NC 27601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Architect Bar & Social House and The Green Light are two unique concepts located under one roof. The Architect offers cocktails, craft beer, weekend bottle service, and dj's in an energized yet casual atmosphere. A Raleigh staple for over a decade, The Architect continues to be one of the city's most favorite bars. The Green Light is a speakeasy with an award winning cocktail program located behind a bookshelf inside The Architect. Here you can escape to a secret room that hides you from the world. The Green Light has been featured in Architectural Digest, USA Today, Thrillist's "Best In the World," and most recently Rolling Stone. We book a multitude of events in both spaces including wedding receptions/rehearsals, engagements parties, cocktail classes, birthdays, corporate events, holiday parties and more. Come see us and/or reach out via our contact info. We are here for you!

Location

108 1/2 East Hargett St., Raleigh, NC 27601

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

St. Roch 223 S Wilmington St
View restaurantnext
Beasley's Chicken + Honey
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
View restaurantnext
Diced - Downtown
View restaurantnext
Centro Raleigh
View restaurantnext
Birdie's Barroom and Kitchen
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston