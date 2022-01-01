The Arepa Place offers a South American dish known as arepas. From our homemade corn dough, we make corn patties that are grilled and then stuffed with any of the following ingredients: shredded chicken, shredded beef, Colombian chorizo, plantains, black beans, and shredded cheese. Each arepa comes with choice of one of our freshly-made salsas. Additionally, we make empanadas stuffed with either chicken, ground beef, cheese, or potato and eggplant.



131 West Elder St. • $