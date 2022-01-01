Go
The Arepa Place

The Arepa Place offers a South American dish known as arepas. From our homemade corn dough, we make corn patties that are grilled and then stuffed with any of the following ingredients: shredded chicken, shredded beef, Colombian chorizo, plantains, black beans, and shredded cheese. Each arepa comes with choice of one of our freshly-made salsas. Additionally, we make empanadas stuffed with either chicken, ground beef, cheese, or potato and eggplant.

131 West Elder St. • $

Avg 4.7 (227 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetarian Arepa$8.00
Build Your Own Chicken Arepa$9.50
Steak & Cheese Arepa$10.00
Two Different Flavors$8.00
Chicken & Cheese Arepa$9.00
The Great Arepa (chicken, chorizo, beef, plantains, black beans, cheese)$11.00
Plantain Chips w/Guacamole$6.50
Two of the Same Flavor$8.00
Cheese Arepa$6.00
Build Your Own Arepa$10.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

131 West Elder St.

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
