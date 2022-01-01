Go
The Argonne House

While we are known for our Famous Shrimp Dinners, we offer a variety of menu items including fresh fish, ribs, pizzas, steaks, and salads.
Take out at the Argonne House couldn't be easier. We have two phone lines, and a pick up window located in the back of the building on the east side. (Boyne City Side) Order online or by phone and prepay, drive through to pick up and Enjoy!

Side House$5.00
Peri Peri Chicken$26.95
11929 Boyne City Road

Charlevoix MI

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
