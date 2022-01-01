The Argonne House
While we are known for our Famous Shrimp Dinners, we offer a variety of menu items including fresh fish, ribs, pizzas, steaks, and salads.
Take out at the Argonne House couldn't be easier. We have two phone lines, and a pick up window located in the back of the building on the east side. (Boyne City Side) Order online or by phone and prepay, drive through to pick up and Enjoy!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
11929 Boyne City Road • $$
Location
11929 Boyne City Road
Charlevoix MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
