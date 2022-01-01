Go
Toast

The Arlington Restaurant and Diner

All American diner with a Greek twist!

134 Massachusetts Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build your own omelet$7.99
Make it the way you like it!
Bacon Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Over hard egg, bacon, and cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!
Belgium Waffle$7.99
Large Belgium waffle served plain. Add toppings to increase delicousness!
Diner Special$11.99
Two eggs cooked any style with your choice of meat, toast, and either french toast or pancakes. Served with our famous homefries!
Full Order of French Toast$8.99
Two pieces of thick fluffy french toast topped with powdered sugar. Add fresh fruit for more delicousness!
Full Stack of Pancakes$9.99
Three pancakes served plain or with as many toppings as you like!
Two Eggs Any Style$7.99
Two eggs cooked any style with your choice of meat and toast. Served with our famous homefries!
Bacon$3.99
A side of bacon hot off the grill!
Sausage Egg and Cheese Sandwich$6.99
Over hard egg, sausage, and cheese on your choice of bread. Add home fries for more deliciousness!
Short Stack of Pancakes$7.99
Two pancakes served plain or with as many toppings as you like!
See full menu

Location

134 Massachusetts Avenue

Arlington MA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Za Arlington

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Scoop N Scootery Arlington

No reviews yet

Welcome to the online ordering hub. We encourage you to explore our signature sundae menu and customizable options with confidence. Whatever you choose, we'll make it big, beautiful and deliver it right to your door. Please notify us of any food allergies. Thank you!

Taco Bob's

No reviews yet

Taco Bobs Commissary

Menotomy Grill & Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston