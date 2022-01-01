The Armory

Aster Cafe

No reviews yet

The Aster Cafe is located under the trees on the prettiest street in Minneapolis. Overlooking the mighty Mississippi river and the skyline of the city, the Aster is a candle-lit restaurant-bar with a sweet European patio. Live music, great brunches, craft beers and cocktails, and a thoughtful wine list add up to City Pages calling us the “best place to go on a first date”. Under Executive Chef Drew Ledo, our menu is fresh (no deep fryers!) and inventive. We also have lovely spaces for events and weddings, which you can check out by contacting our Event Goddess. So get down here!

