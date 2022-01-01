The Armory
The Minneapolis Armory is an 8,400-person capacity music and events venue located at 500 South 6th St. in Downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States. The Armory was built for the Minnesota National Guard in 1935–36 and also used by the Minneapolis Lakers of the NBA from 1947-1960.
500 South 6th Street
Location
500 South 6th Street
Minneapolis MN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
