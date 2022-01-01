The Norwalk Art Space Cafe
Small kitchen, small staff. Go enjoy the art, it may take some time.
455 West Avenue
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
