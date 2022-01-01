Go
The Norwalk Art Space Cafe

Small kitchen, small staff. Go enjoy the art, it may take some time.

455 West Avenue

Popular Items

Cold Brew$5.00
Iced Cold Brew
Latte$5.00
Espresso, Steamed Milk, Dash of Milk Froth
Pizza Baguette$10.00
pomodoro, mozzarella
Avocado Toast$10.00
green onion, lemon, za'atar, black raisin bread
Green Goddess$14.00
red & green lettuce, pine berries, avocado, radish, pistachios
Tuna Fish$14.00
sweet pepper conserva, alp blossom bread
Hoodoo Brown Turkey$14.00
golden kimchee, bomba, black raisin bread
Sunny Egg Sandwich$13.00
hash brown, smoked chile, pickles, gruyere
The Good Bowl$14.00
beets, sweet potato, wild rice, avocado, tahini, herb sauce
Location

455 West Avenue

Norwalk CT

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
