Go
The Arthur J image
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

The Arthur J

Open today 4:00 PM - 1:59 AM

StarStarStarStarHalf

2140 Reviews

$$$$

903 Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:59 am

Location

903 Manhattan Avenue, Manhattan Beach CA 90266

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Paradise Bowls

No reviews yet

Acai Bowls, Pitaya Bowls., Smoothies.

Tacolicious

No reviews yet

TACOS AND MORE TO GO!

The Strand House

No reviews yet

Please note per LA County Alcohol Laws, all alcoholic beverage purchases must have food which is considered a meal to be purchased in addition as well.

SLAY Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

FRESH, AUTHENTIC, AND INNOVATIVE ITALIAN CUISINE FOR TAKE-OUT!

The Arthur J

orange star4.7 • 2140 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston