The Artisan Cakery

5803 Kingston Pike

Mousse Cake$55.00
8” Strawberry. mousse cake are a delicious treat. Very light and delicate dessert, small layer of strawberry cake, filling and mousse, covered in chocolate velour.
Mini Mousse Cakes$40.00
6 mini strawberry mousse cake are a delicious treat. Very light and delicate dessert, small layer of strawberry cake, filling and mousse, covered in chocolate velour.
Heart Cake$75.00
A 10" heart shaped honey cake beautifully decorated with macaroons, hand made chocolate hearts, strawberry’s and raspberry, vanilla cream and strawberry confit.
Knoxville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
