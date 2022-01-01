Go
The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

2929 Allied St • $$

Avg 4.3 (190 reviews)

Popular Items

8 Boneless Wings$7.99
Cheese Curds$8.99
Chicken Strip Basket$8.99
Funnel Cake Fries$6.99
Large Bavarian Pretzel$14.99
16" One Topping Pizza$16.49
Soft Pretzel$3.99
Large French Fry$5.99
Strike Basket$14.99
X-treme Nachos$9.99
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2929 Allied St

Green Bay WI

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

