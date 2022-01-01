Go
The Assembly

Fresh. Seasonal. Globally-Inspired.
The Assembly is a place where the community gathers: Where stories and plates are shared, where great glasses of wine and thoughtfully crafted cocktails are raised, and where quality and creativity meet.

1143 Capitol Street, Unit 104 • $$$

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips & Dip$11.00
rotating dip (call for this week's selection!) / house chips
*Chips are prepared gluten-free, but all fried items are cooked in the same fryer.*
CO Striped Bass$30.00
(Gluten-Free) dirty rice congee / holy trinity / okra / caramelized shallot / fried parsley
Harvest Salad$16.00
(GF, Available Vegan)
mixed greens / arugula / roasted chickpeas & delicata squash / crispy red cabbage / vanilla-lime vinaigrette / pomegranate molasses
Side of Bread$3.00
Miso-Glazed Eggplant$27.00
(Vegan, GF) black lentil purée / house harissa / braised red cabbage / crispy shallots
Roasted Tomato Soup$10.00
(Vegetarian, GF - Available Vegan)
Castelvetrano tapenade / seared halloumi
Confit Chicken$28.00
sweet and spiced apple chutney / delicata squash purée / crispy shallots & sage
Sweet Potato Curry$24.00
(Vegan, GF)
Swiss chard & sunflower seed pesto / coconut milk foam / curried almonds / curry oil
Braised Bone-In Short Rib$36.00
ras el hanout spinach purée / crispy confit potatoes / sweet and sour Calabrian chili demi / crispy leeks
Mini Strip Steak$13.00
(Gluten-Free)
CO Natural Strip Steak / homemade fries / roasted carrots
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1143 Capitol Street, Unit 104

Eagle CO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

