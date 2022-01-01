Go
The Athens Rooster

Your local cafe

PIZZA • SOUPS

44 2nd Street • $$$

Avg 4.8 (20 reviews)

BEC Burrito$6.00
scrambled eggs | bacon | cheddar cheese
Latte$3.75
Frittata$4.50
bacon | cheddar | scallion OR sauteed spinach | cherry tomato | goat cheese
Turkey Sandwich$10.00
Gruyere, turkey, baby spinach, sun-dried tomato aioli
Bagel & Lox$11.00
Bread Alone Everything Bagel | scallion cream cheese | lox | capers | red onion
Drip Coffee$2.50
Pimenton Burrito$6.00
Southwestern Burrito$5.00
Scrambled eggs | black beans | pico de gallo | cheddar | cilantro-jalapeno sauce
Avocado Toast$7.00
Mashed avocado | turmeric-tahini massaged kale ribbons | pickled red onion | sesame seeds | 9 grain bread
Murderer's Creek$12.00
Chorizo | marinara | mozzarella | parmesan | oregano | chili flakes
44 2nd Street

Athens NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Hudson Brewing Co.

Hudson Brewing Company (HBC) was founded in 2015, the first brewery in our city since prohibition. In the years since it started, HBC has grown consistently, now boasting 13 beers on draft, including our award-winning Tainted Señorita Mexican Coffee Stout, and one-of-a-kind Pineapple Cider. The recently opened Food Truck at Hudson Brewing Co. allows us to extend our creativity from great beer to great food, preparing classics like hamburgers, wings, poutine, and fried bologna in-house using fresh, high-quality ingredients.

American Glory Restaurant

American Glory Restaurant voted 2019 Top Restaurant in the Hudson Valley and the Number One in Columbia County, by Hudson Valley Magazine readers ! With two locations; Hudson (Columbia Co.) and Tannersville (Green Co.). Both restaurant's ambiance is redbrick, dark-reclaimed wood, Edison lights, black & white photos of American icons, and our custom music playlists, and live music contribute to our industrial, steampunk, Americana Vibe. Our culinary team uses the freshest, meats, poultry, fish, and produce from the Hudson Valley. With those ingredients they produce incredibly flavorful food, not only delicious to the mouth, but also to the eye. Our specialty is Americanized Ethnic Cuisine & Wood Smoked BBQ. Our beverage program is the outstanding serving| Local NYS Craft Beers, Cider, Artisan libations, and Fine Spirts. We offer the largest brown whiskey selection in the area and our staff specializes in Craft/Classic Cocktails.

