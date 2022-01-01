Go
The Atlantic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3004 Pacific Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1635 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Brussels$9.00
Oyster Rock$14.00
Bacon, Parmesan, Creamed Cheese, Breadcrumbs, Spinach
Hushpuppies$10.00
Virginia Blue Crab, Jalapenos, Honey
Dumplings$10.00
Pork, Shrimp, Scallop Dumplings with Citrus Ponzu, Cilantro, Sesame
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried Chicken Thighs, House Hot Sauce, Pickles, Mayo on a Brioche Bun, Fries
Roasted Beet Salad$10.00
Bibb Lettuce, Fried Goat Cheese, Toasted Macadamia Nuts, Pickled Red Onions, Green Goddess Dressing
Burger$12.00
Buttered Bun, American Cheese, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, Romaine, Fries
ALL BURGERS ARE COOKED TO MEDIUM WELL
Minnie Pearl$2.25
Fried Oysters$6.00
Lobster Mac & Cheese$18.00
Trofie Pasta, White Cheddar, Breadcrumbs
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

3004 Pacific Ave

Virginia Beach VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
