- /
- Blairsville
- /
- The Aviator Cafe
The Aviator Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
45 HomeTown Way
No reviews yet
Popular Items
|Peggy’s Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.65
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
|Cold Honey Turkey B.L.T.
|$9.42
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
|Hot South West Sunrise Turkey
|$8.97
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
|The Aviator Club
|$10.51
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
|Wills Prime Dip
|$11.99
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
|Greek Gyro
|$10.18
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
|Crab And Avocado Quesadilla
|$9.40
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
|Portobella Flat Bread Panini
|$9.62
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
|The Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.65
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
|Steve’s Grilled Italian
|$8.65
If you want this Item, the way it Comes? There is no need to select any Ingredients. You only need to select from the Required Selections. Example Sides is required, if you would like a side, select the one you would like. if not select "no side please". You can type out the things you don't want in the "Special instructions Box". "Any additional items not listed can be found in the extra lists and are an additional Charge"
Location
45 HomeTown Way
Blairsville GA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Copeland Burgers
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Luckys Taqueria & Cantina
No reviews yet
Experience Blairsville's only authentic Mexican Taqueria & Cantina, featuring gourmet tacos, burritos, empanadas, and much more, using locally sourced ingredients.
Grinds N Glazes
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Blairsville Restaurant Grits & Greens
No reviews yet
Meat and Two
Homemade, Southern Food
Family Meals
Breakfast and Lunch
Hours: 7am - 3pm, seven days a week for breakfast and lunch.
Dinner served Wed - Sunday from 4pm - 8pm.
© 2022 Toast, Inc.