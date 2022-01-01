Go
Toast

The Back Yard

Welcome to our new restaurant and bar in Hollins Market across from the Railroad Museum in Baltimore Maryland. We’ve been working hard to give you a new, classy experience in this historic part of town!

131 S Schroeder St • $$

Avg 4.9 (120 reviews)
See full menu

Location

131 S Schroeder St

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Medusa Restaurant and Lounge Baltimore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vegan Juiceology

No reviews yet

We are a farm-to-bottle shop and juice company cold-pressing all fresh and natural ingredients for the working on-the-go individual and health-conscious collective. Rooted in seasonal, natural ingredients and sustainable cooperatives, we guarantee that our products are a sought-after solution to the sugar and preservative-filled beverages flooding the market today. We are dedicated to supporting our communities and building a brand legacy that will educate and initiate personal and public health revolutions.

Pratt Street Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Homeslyce

No reviews yet

DINE IN - HANG OUT - GET DELIVERY
Join us in one of our great Baltimore, Columbia or our Newest Washington, DC store. Each store unique with a feel and commitment for the neighborhood. All locations offer table service, carry-out and delivery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston