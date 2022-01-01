The Back Yard
Welcome to our new restaurant and bar in Hollins Market across from the Railroad Museum in Baltimore Maryland. We’ve been working hard to give you a new, classy experience in this historic part of town!
131 S Schroeder St • $$
Location
131 S Schroeder St
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Medusa Restaurant and Lounge Baltimore
Come in and enjoy!
Vegan Juiceology
We are a farm-to-bottle shop and juice company cold-pressing all fresh and natural ingredients for the working on-the-go individual and health-conscious collective. Rooted in seasonal, natural ingredients and sustainable cooperatives, we guarantee that our products are a sought-after solution to the sugar and preservative-filled beverages flooding the market today. We are dedicated to supporting our communities and building a brand legacy that will educate and initiate personal and public health revolutions.
Pratt Street Ale House
Come in and enjoy!
Homeslyce
DINE IN - HANG OUT - GET DELIVERY
Join us in one of our great Baltimore, Columbia or our Newest Washington, DC store. Each store unique with a feel and commitment for the neighborhood. All locations offer table service, carry-out and delivery.