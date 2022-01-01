The Backroads BBQ
Backroads BBQ is proud to serve our customers like they are neighbors and friends. Our pork, brisket, turkey,and Texas sausage are slow cooked to ensure they are perfect. You can dine with us or take it home, but to get the good food, you have to take the Backroads.
1404 W South St
Popular Items
Location
Lebanon IN
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Curbside pickup only!