The Backyard
Come on in and enjoy!
HOT DOGS • GRILL
1813 Pearl Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1813 Pearl Rd
Brunswick OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Old World Deli
Gyros, corned beef, and much more! All served with a smile!
The Cracked Egg
Come in and enjoy!
Gyro George
Come in and enjoy!
The Great American Pizza Co.
2017 Cleveland HOT LIST Best Pizza
2017 Brunswick Relay 4 Life Best Pizza
2016 2nd Place Best Deep Dish NEO
2014 & 2015 NEO's Best Deep Dish
2014 & 2015 Best Sub & Wings Medina Co
2012 Best Pizza in Brunswick
2012 & 2013 Best Sauce in Brunswick