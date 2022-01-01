Go
The Backyard Grill

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

9453 Jones Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (5595 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Steak$8.49
Why should the chicken get all of the credit? We think this should be called Steak Fried Steak. Served with fries or garlic mashed potatoes and toast
Chicken Platter$10.29
Delicious fried chicken tenders and a pile of fries with your choice of dressing.
Fajita Quesadillas$8.99
Beef, chicken, or combo fajita meat and shredded cheese, served with refried beans, rice, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Four Season Chicken with 2 sides$10.99
You make the call – winter, spring, summer, or fall. Grilled, Lemon, BBQ, or Blackened. Items are cooked over Mesquite Wood and are served with Two Sides
Backyard Burger$9.99
Half pound burger with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard and your choice of cheese. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
Bacon Burger$11.79
Backyard Burger with thick sliced bacon, served with Fries or Tortilla chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
Double Dare$7.39
Choose two of the following: you can double up if you wanna. Fried pickles, bottlecaps, cheese sticks, onion rings, fried mushrooms. Served with ranch dressing.
Chicken Fried Chicken$8.49
Take the chicken fried steak aboveremove the steak- and put in chicken
The Maverick$10.79
Beef patty with fried jalapenos, onion rings, sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, pickle, BBQ sauce and jalapeno honey mustard on a jalapeno butter bun. All burgers are served with fries or chips. We will gladly prepare your burger to your specs!
Chicken Wings$9.99
Served with blue cheese or ranch dressing. Ask for The Bucket of Destruction to spice up your wings
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9453 Jones Rd

Houston TX

Welcome to The BYG! We are a locally owned family restaurant that specializes in burgers, beer and fun. We opened our doors in the summer of 2001 with a purpose of providing quality product and services to obtain loyalty from our guests and to support our local community. Although we are known for our craft burgers, we have nearly 100 items on the menu to choose from. We have the best beer program in the Cy fair area with 48 beers on tap and over 50 different bottles. Our Bucket of Destruction is our own line of hot sauces that will add spice to your taste buds – or purchase one from or BYG Texas Store. We would like to thank all of our wonderful guests for supporting us over the years and look forward to seeing you soon.

