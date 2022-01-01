The Backyard Grill

No reviews yet

Welcome to The BYG! We are a locally owned family restaurant that specializes in burgers, beer and fun. We opened our doors in the summer of 2001 with a purpose of providing quality product and services to obtain loyalty from our guests and to support our local community. Although we are known for our craft burgers, we have nearly 100 items on the menu to choose from. We have the best beer program in the Cy fair area with 48 beers on tap and over 50 different bottles. Our Bucket of Destruction is our own line of hot sauces that will add spice to your taste buds – or purchase one from or BYG Texas Store. We would like to thank all of our wonderful guests for supporting us over the years and look forward to seeing you soon.

