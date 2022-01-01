Go
The Bad Apple

Come in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4300 N Lincoln Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (2706 reviews)

Popular Items

Curds$12.00
beer battered cheese curds. butttermilk ranch
The Bad Apple Burger$15.50
lettuce, tomato, onion, house-made pickle, provolone
The Figs Is In$16.50
porter soaked fig & bacon relish, goat cheese, smoked onion
Just Beyond The Thunderdome$17.50
braised short rib, white chedder, beer-battered onion rings, horseradish sauce, pretzel bun
Southwestern Cobb Salad - Large$12.50
bibb lettuce, corn, b lack bean, avacado, red onion, red pepper, bacon, hard-boiled egg, crispy tortilla strips, chipotle ranch
Kid Cheese Burger$8.50
Provolone Cheese
Roasted Beet Salad Small$8.50
arugula, spinach, cranberry, apple, pecan, brie cheese, cranberry-apple vinaigrette
Roman Patty Melt$17.50
truffled ricotta, provolone, egg, mushroom & onions, mayo griddled sea salt ciabatta
Da Bears Burger$16.50
smoked brisket, chipotle cheddar sauce, pretzel bun
Southern Dandy$16.50
grilled local Spanish sweet onion, pepper jack, house-cured buckboard molasses bacon, sweet & spicey dandy sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Location

4300 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
