The Pub, AV
The Bad Apple Pub in Howard, Ohio is the perfect spot for burger lovers and music junkies alike. Our unique menu will accommodate everyone’s taste buds, but we recommend starting with a Center Stage Burger. Build your own 1/3 lb. burger or dive mouth first into one of our good ideas. We promise you’ll always remember your first time.
Oh, you’re thirsty? You’re in good company! Beer is a burger’s best friend. We wouldn’t call it a pub if we only served water with a slice of lemon. You know what also goes well with beer? Music. We have that too. And we’re not referring to your friend’s Jon Bon Jovi impression.
Great burgers, cold beer and live music. We’ll see you soon!
22001 Coshocton Road
Howard OH
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 11:59 pm
