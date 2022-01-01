The Pub, AV

Wiggin Street Coffee

No reviews yet

Wiggin Street Coffee opened in August of 2012 and its interior is designed to highlight the coffee-orientation of our business. The La Marzocco Linea espresso machine is located in close proximity to the front counter to enhance barista interaction with customers. While the menu emphasizes espresso-based drinks, coffee and tea…it is also important to offer high-quality bakery items as well as a limited selection of made-to-order items created by our own kitchens and other local vendors.



Affectionately dubbed “Wiggle Ground” by the KC students, the coffeehouse has enjoyed continued success as a supporter of “coffee and community”. Wiggin Street Coffee hopes to continue a long tradition of offering community members and students a place to gather and discuss the issues of the day in the tradition of European Coffeehouses while enjoying outstanding specialty coffee sourced from small farms and cooperatives with a tradition of excellence!

