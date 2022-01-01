Go
Toast

The Bagel Place

Fresh Baked, Hand Rolled Bagels every day! Delicious sandwiches made with Fresh ingredients, and house-made baked goods.

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

404 Queen St • $

Avg 4.7 (2166 reviews)

Popular Items

Reg Coffee
La Colombe - Brewed Fresh
Sesame Bagel$1.80
Egg & Cheese$5.75
two fresh scrambled eggs, grilled to order with american cheese
add sausage, bacon, turkey bacon, ham, or pork roll
Iced Coffee
La Colombe - Brewed Fresh
Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$1.80
Fresh Orange Juice$3.50
Avocado BLT$8.50
bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayonnaise
Half Dozen$9.50
Specify preference (subject to availability), or let us select a mix of standards.
DON'T FORGET TO ADD SPREADS
Plain Bagel$1.80
ET Bagel$1.80
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

LGBTQ-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

404 Queen St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

MilkBoy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Southwark

No reviews yet

Southwark is a neighborhood restaurant and cocktail bar, specializing in seasonal and handmade ingredients.

BRIDGET FOY'S

No reviews yet

OPEN FOR TAKE OUT AND OUTDOOR DINING UNDER OUR HEATED COVERED PATIO. WEDNESDAY - SUNDAY 4-9PM

Fitz and Starts

No reviews yet

Fitz and Starts is a cafe, bakery, and bar open for daily breakfast and lunch, Thursday through Sunday. Whether you pop in for a morning latte and a croissant, or a bottle of wine and a fresh loaf of bread on the way home, we are happy to be here for you.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston