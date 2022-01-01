Go
Toast

The Bagel Shop Donation Program

All Food Delivery Will be Handled By Us!

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

3 oak St • $$

Avg 4.6 (202 reviews)

Popular Items

Buy Twenty Five (25) Meals$300.00
All meals are delivered to workers at the Jimmy Fund Clinic
Donate $100 Dollars$100.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
Buy Five (5) Meals$60.00
All meals are delivered to Mass General ICU, J3 and respiratory Teams.
Donate $20 Dollars$20.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
Donate $5 Dollars$5.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
Donate $50 Dollars$50.00
Thank you for helping us save our local restaurant neighbors! #Everydollarcounts
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3 oak St

Beverly MA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Bagel Shop

No reviews yet

The Bagel Shop is here for all your breakfast and lunch needs! We offer authentic NY style bagels, coffee, sandwiches and more!

Captain Dusty'S Ice Cream Of Beverly Farms

No reviews yet

Spring is in the air!
Welcome back to Captain Dusty's Ice Cream!

Allie's Beach Street Cafe

No reviews yet

Full Service Bistro, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Espresso & Tea Bar, Wine, Beer, Spirits, Dine In / Take Out

Captain Dusty's Ice Cream Manchester by the Sea

No reviews yet

You MUST order AND pick up at the SAME location!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston