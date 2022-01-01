Go
The Bagel Shop

The Bagel Shop is here for all your breakfast and lunch needs! We offer authentic NY style bagels, coffee, sandwiches and more!

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

3 Oak St • $$

Avg 4.6 (202 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Build Your Own$4.56
Choice of Meat, Cheese, Veggies!
The Regular + Protein$6.07
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
Medium Iced Coffee$3.60
24 oz Iced Coffee
Bagel As Is$1.40
Bagel the way it is. NO CREAM CHEESE INCLUDED
Large Iced Coffee$4.02
32 oz Iced Coffee
Bagel W/ Butter$2.75
Bagel Choice with Butter
The Regular (Egg & Cheese)$4.67
Egg and Cheese with a choice of bagel and cheese. Additional add ons for an extra charge
Bagel W/ Cream Cheese$3.24
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
Medium Hot Coffee$2.80
16 oz Hot Coffee
The Hangover$7.24
Egg, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Peppers, Choice of Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3 Oak St

Beverly MA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
