The Bagel Shop
The Bagel Shop is here for all your breakfast and lunch needs! We offer authentic NY style bagels, coffee, sandwiches and more!
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
3 Oak St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3 Oak St
Beverly MA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Bagel Shop Donation Program
All Food Delivery Will be Handled By Us!
Captain Dusty'S Ice Cream Of Beverly Farms
Spring is in the air!
Welcome back to Captain Dusty's Ice Cream!
Captain Dusty's Ice Cream Manchester by the Sea
You MUST order AND pick up at the SAME location!!
Allie's Beach Street Cafe
Full Service Bistro, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner, Espresso & Tea Bar, Wine, Beer, Spirits, Dine In / Take Out