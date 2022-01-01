Go
The Bagel Shop - Chatham

Welcome to The Bagel Shop - Chatham. This is our third location and we are proud to serve you your favorite bagel and/or coffee!

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

400 Main St • $$

Avg 3.9 (60 reviews)

Popular Items

Large ICED Coffee$4.02
32 oz Iced Coffee
Medium HOT Coffee$2.80
16 oz Hot Coffee
Large HOT Coffee$3.27
24 oz Hot Coffee
Muffin$3.50
The Regular + Protein$6.54
Egg and Cheese + any of our proteins and add ons!
Medium ICED Coffee$3.60
24 oz Iced Coffee
Bagel W/ Cream Cheese$3.50
Bagel Choice with a choice of our house made spreads. All Bagels are automatically Toasted.
The Regular (Egg & Cheese)$4.91
Egg and Cheese with a choice of bagel and cheese. Additional add ons for an extra charge
Bagel As Is$1.64
Bagel the way it is. NO CREAM CHEESE INCLUDED
The Favorite$10.28
Freshly Cut Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Choice of Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

400 Main St

Chatham MA

Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
